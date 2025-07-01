2025 Volvo EX30 Review: Twin Motor EV Is Quick, But Life Comes At You Faster

It was meant to be so different, for the 2025 Volvo EX30. The smallest EV in the automaker's line-up was supposed to come with a surprisingly small price tag, too; a rejoinder to criticisms that electrification in the U.S. has been, and remains, the preserve of the wealthy. It wouldn't be Volvo's first EV, but 275 miles of driving for under $35k, in a vehicle that didn't sacrifice distinctive style or creature comforts, felt pitch-perfect.

Life comes at you fast, though. Shifting legislation around EV production upended Volvo's roadmap: the China-built EX30 suddenly faced much higher import tariffs. Volvo added production in Belgium, only for wider import tariffs to hit there, too. Rather than its cheapest configuration, U.S. orders for which still appear to be on hiatus, shipments began of the most expensive EX30 Twin Motor Performance.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Though faster, more sure-footed with all-wheel drive, and better-equipped, that also comes with a beefier price tag: from $46,600 (plus $1,295 destination) in Plus trim. Don't expect U.S. federal incentives or tax credits to suck any of that sting, either.