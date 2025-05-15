2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Luxury Electric Crossover Feels The Heat From New Competition

Maybe it's the liberty of launching a new brand, unencumbered by awkward legacy, or perhaps Genesis just gauged the mood on electric vehicles better, but cars like the 2025 GV60 feel compelling in ways that rivals often can't match. Unique in the automaker's line-up for being the only model not to have a gas or hybrid version, the GV60 may be one of the smallest and most affordable in Genesis' portfolio, but it punches above its scale in charm.

You can partially credit Hyundai group's E-GMP architecture for electric vehicles for that — the same as which underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6, among other cars — given its advantages in driving performance and charging efficiency. Even after several years, Genesis still has an edge over many rivals for the speed at which it'll charge and the efficiency of its e-motors. Still, the GV60's playfully memorable styling and distinctive cabin can't be ignored, either, even as competition heats up in the compact electric crossover segment.