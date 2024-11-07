Volvo's EX30 Will Be Available In The US Soon (But Some Trims Still Have A Long Wait)

The Volvo EX30 — an electric subcompact SUV — is proving to be a remarkable little vehicle for the safety-obsessed Swedish carmaker. Launched in 2023 in select global markets, the car has been on sale in Europe where it is fast emerging as a hot favorite, rising up to even become the second most sold EV on the continent in August 2024, second only to the Tesla Model Y.

At its global launch, Volvo confirmed that the EX30 was U.S.-bound and even opened up pre-orders for the car. However, the U.S. government's decision to impose a 100% tariff on China-made EVs threw a wrench into Volvo's U.S. launch plans for the EX30, which was expected to come from its Zhangjiakou factory. So the company postponed the launch to 2025.

In a surprise announcement, Volvo confirmed that it will start fulfilling pre-orders for the EX30 for its U.S. customers, with the first cars likely to be delivered to customers before the end of 2024. These deliveries will only apply to customers who had pre-ordered the Twin Motor Performance trim of the car, which starts at $44,900.

Volvo's launch plans for the affordable Single Motor variant remain unchanged, and these variants will only make it to the company's U.S. showrooms "later in 2024". If you happen to be among the lucky ones who managed to pre-book the EX30 well over a year ago, you'll hear from Volvo. Once you get the go-ahead, you can configure your EX30 variant on the Volvo website, followed by deliveries in the coming weeks.

