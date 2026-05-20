Driving Volvo's New EX60 Reset My Expectations (And Changed Which Model I'd Pick)

Much to the chagrin of its dealers, Volvo has embraced EVs with an enthusiasm and openness for experimentation matched by few other established automakers. It started in 2021 by repurposing a combustion-car architecture with the XC40 Recharge (now the EX40), leaned into software-based features with the EX90, and relied on corporate sugar daddy Geely to make the EX30 a true mass-market EV. Sadly, none of those things worked.

As nice as the EX40 is, it's held back by the inherent compromises of the CMA platform shared with the gasoline XC40. The EX90's SPA2 platform also didn't go far enough, so this expensive SUV mainly served to highlight Volvo's inability to deliver on its software promises. The EX30 was undone by politics. But instead of giving up, Volvo is trying harder.

The 2027 Volvo EX60 is the Swedish automaker's most ambitious EV yet, and perhaps its most ambitious new model of any kind since the launch of the second-generation XC90 about a decade ago. Like that XC90, the EX60 springs from the cleanest of sheets. It's based on a dedicated EV platform called SPA3, outfitted with motors designed-in-house, and incorporating design elements meant to make the EX60 more efficient and cheaper to produce. A first drive in Spain showed that it's also still very much a Volvo.