What Makes A Smart Seatbelt Different From A Regular One?

A lot of people owe Volvo a big thanks for inventing the modern three-point safety belt back in 1959. It's estimated that the design has saved over a million lives, and by making it an open patent, other automakers have been able to incorporate that very same design without having to pay. Consider it one of the most important and generous gifts even given to the auto industry.

Not one to linger in the past, though, Volvo has been busy looking at ways in which it can further improve the design, and it's managed just that. Earlier this year, Volvo announced that it had developed a multi-adaptive safety belt. The idea behind it, is that it can react differently according to the type of incident that's occurring, and this is how it differs from a regular safety belt.

For example, if there's a larger person in the seat, the new belt can exert a higher belt load rating, in order to reduce the risk of head injury. However, if it's a smaller individual, a lighter belt load rating will be enforced, reducing the risk of rib damage.

It doesn't stop there either. Using sensors mounted both in and outside of the vehicle, the multi-adaptive safety belt can ascertain what type of crash is about to happen, from what angle, and at what speed. Furthermore, it can also take into account the posture of occupants, and tailor how it reacts accordingly. This might not be as big of a deal as the three-point launching in the Volvo PV544 back in '59 — that innovation truly revolutionized automotive safety forever — but it's still a hugely important development in automotive safety.