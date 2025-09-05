The New BMW iX3 Is Its Most Important Car In Years
BMW has announced something pretty big (at least figuratively), it's the iX3, an entirely new EV and the first based on the Neue Klasse concept that the automaker has been teasing for a while. Headed to the U.S. in Summer 2026, it's built on 800-volt architecture meaning that it can charge as fast as 400-kilowatts, significantly faster than the BMW iX's 195 kW. In practice, that translates to 230 miles of range added in 10 minutes, according to BMW.
BMW says the initial iX3 50 xDrive will start "around $60,000" putting it towards the lower end of the luxury electric price spectrum. For comparison, the 2026 BMW iX SUV starts at $75,150 and the 2025 BMW i4 sedan starts at $57,900. Most importantly for an electric vehicle, it has an estimated range of 400 miles on the U.S. EPA test cycle, the most out of any current BMW EV.
While a $60,000 electric BMW has a decidedly smaller potential market than say, a Nissan Leaf, it certainly has the potential to be a huge boon for BMW's electrified offerings and it's place in the world of EVs in general.
A better EV Beemer
To measure the potential impact of the iX3, you need to pit it up against other BMW EVs and then see that measurement in greater context. Within the land of the Ultimate Driving Machine, the iX3 wins in just about every metric apart from power output. In a press release, BMW notes that the launch version of the iX3 will have 463 horsepower on tap from its dual-motor drivetrain.
That's pretty beefy for an "entry-level" EV in any context (and should be good for an estimated 4.7 second 0-60 mph time). But, it's still on the lower end of BMW's offerings compared to something like the BMW i7 M70 or iX M70 which both churn out 650 horsepower.
Range wise, however, the iX3 wins hands down. Currently, the maximum range of any BMW EV is 364 miles from the iX xDrive60. The iX3's 400 mile estimate shows that BMW is serious about the EV game and, when it comes to range, it's skipping over cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y and anything from Hyundai, and going for the premium EVs like those from Lucid, Rivian or the big General Motors trucks.
A lot of firsts
While it's a little hard to get excited about computerized vehicle handling dynamics in an electric car, BMW is doing its best with a technology it calls the "Heart of Joy." Long story short, the Heart of Joy is one of the iX3's "brains" that "ensures fewer control inputs are required" and "develops consistent, repeatable cornering behavior and can be steered more smoothly and intuitively." All that to say that, despite the inherent shortcomings of EVs (not the least of which is weight), the iX3 should handle with the best BMW has to offer and it's all due to "smarter" programming and computerization.
As was the case with BMWs like the iX, BMW seems to be taking a more holistic approach with regards to how it developed the iX3. Everything about it is new for BMW. It's the first production Neue Klasse Beemer, it's the first BMW EV with 400 miles of range, and it's the first development of the iX line after the original model. Later, the automaker says, there'll be other configurations including a single-motor rear-wheel drive model (which, if other EVs are anything to go by, will likely be the range hero).
BMW has a chance to eat Tesla's lunch
The iX3 isn't exactly a gamble from BMW. It's undoubtedly going to sell well (provided it lives up to the price point and the specifications are up to snuff). The existing population of ever-passionate BMW fans are going to eat it up. However, the iX3 has the chance to do something the iX and cars like the i4 haven't been able to do, and that's attract EV buyers with a little more cash from non-luxury brands.
Mercedes certainly isn't pickup up the slack in that department. The EQB SUV might be relatively inexpensive in the luxury world at $53,050, but it's severely lacking in the range department, maxing out at 250 miles. In comparison, the iX3's distinctive design outside — including a condensed BMW grille — and a clean interior with space for five, a high-tech steering wheel, and the trio of a 17.9-inch parallelogram touchscreen, BMW Panoramic Display running across the dashboard just under the windshield, and an optional 3D head-up display beamed onto that glass itself, should help make the EV memorable.
BMW has the opportunity to scoop up potential Ford Mustang Mach-E or Tesla Model Y buyers who want something a little "more" (both in luxury features and range). Tesla sells a lot of Model Ys, and BMW is clearly counting on a sizable number within that buyer base to be a lot happier in an iX3.