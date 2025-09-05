The New BMW iX3 Is Its Most Important Car In Years

BMW has announced something pretty big (at least figuratively), it's the iX3, an entirely new EV and the first based on the Neue Klasse concept that the automaker has been teasing for a while. Headed to the U.S. in Summer 2026, it's built on 800-volt architecture meaning that it can charge as fast as 400-kilowatts, significantly faster than the BMW iX's 195 kW. In practice, that translates to 230 miles of range added in 10 minutes, according to BMW.

BMW says the initial iX3 50 xDrive will start "around $60,000" putting it towards the lower end of the luxury electric price spectrum. For comparison, the 2026 BMW iX SUV starts at $75,150 and the 2025 BMW i4 sedan starts at $57,900. Most importantly for an electric vehicle, it has an estimated range of 400 miles on the U.S. EPA test cycle, the most out of any current BMW EV.

BMW

While a $60,000 electric BMW has a decidedly smaller potential market than say, a Nissan Leaf, it certainly has the potential to be a huge boon for BMW's electrified offerings and it's place in the world of EVs in general.