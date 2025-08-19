Move Over Tesla, Nissan's New Leaf Just Priced You Out Of The Mass Market

Nissan has unveiled pricing information for the newest generation Leaf EV and, as it stands, the 2026 Nissan Leaf will be the least expensive electric car on the U.S. market. Full stop. The starting price for the Nissan Leaf in S+ trim is $29,990 (before destination fee), and better yet, the range has even gotten more competitive at an estimated 303 miles before the battery runs dry. To appeal to the mass market even more, it comes with a standard NACS plug meaning you can charge it at a Tesla Supercharger station if your heart so desires.

Nissan may have just out-Tesla'd Tesla in the mass-market EV department. The 2026 Leaf sits $12,500 — roughly the price of a used older Nissan Leaf — under the Tesla Model 3, and $15,000 under the wildly popular Tesla Model Y. The Teslas have more range at an estimated 357 miles for the pair, but is it worth spending well over 10 grand for 54 extra miles? Probably not.