The New 2026 Leaf Has The Right Range, But Will Nissan Forget What's Most Important?

The Nissan Leaf is getting a substantial amount of refinements for the 2026 model year. Nissan's venerable Leaf was one of the first mainstream EVs to have any sort of success in the market. However, since then, it has gotten crowded out by other mass market EVs like the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq5, now-defunct Chevy Bolt and, more recently, the Chevy Equinox EV.

Advertisement

The 2026 model, on the other hand, is a big step up. Notably, the range has been increased significantly. The outgoing 2025 Leaf has a range of a paltry 212 miles. That pales in comparison to most other EVs on the market today. Today, Nissan has announced that the 2026 Leaf will have a maximum range of 303 miles before you need more electrons. That puts it within striking distance of the Equinox EV and Hyundai Ioniq5.

It's not magic, of course: the Leaf's new battery is significantly bigger, at 75 kilowatt-hours, as opposed to the maximum 60 kilowatt-hours in the previous generation model. The electric motor, Nissan says, generates 214 horsepower, the same power as the motor used on higher trim level 2025 Leafs.

Advertisement