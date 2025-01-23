If It's Time To Ditch Your Tesla Model 3, Here's What We'd Pick Instead
As Elon Musk continues to be Elon Musk, there are about a dozen (and steadily growing) reasons why you might want to abandon the Tesla ship and start looking for an alternative EV. Fortunately, in 2025, there's a wide variety of excellent electric cars out there that can easily fill the EV void left by an increasingly undesirable Tesla. For a number of years now, the Tesla Model 3 was one of the best deals. It was the least expensive and offered the most range for the money, mainly for lack of competition. Today, that's not necessarily the case. There are a number of electric cars that are better in just about every conceivable way. Even the Supercharger network, a huge boon for Tesla, isn't exclusive to Elon's brand anymore.
Automakers like Ford, Hyundai/Kia, and even the famously slow moving General Motors have stepped up to the plate to give electric power to the masses. Tesla isn't very forthcoming with its exact pricing, often factoring in "estimated savings" and tax rebates that don't apply to everyone. Cutting through all that, the real price of a Tesla Model 3 is $42,490 and offers a range of 363 miles as estimated by the EPA. Those are tough numbers to beat, but the days of Tesla being the king of the hill might be coming to a close.
Hyundai Ioniq 6
It looks significantly more interesting. It has by far a better interior and exterior build quality. Not to mention, it can travel upwards of 342 miles on a charge, and at $42,700, it's roughly the same price as the Model 3. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a serious torpedo to the bow of Tesla. Right now, the only knock against the Hyundai is that sale is limited to only a few states, according to the automaker, meaning that it might be tough to get your hands on one.
However, it might be worth it. On a practical end, SlashGear reviewed a 2023 model year Ioniq 6 and found it was quick to charge and true to the listed range in a way that a lot of EVs are not. It's dependable and solid, like a stylish refrigerator. Why languish around in a car like the staid Model 3 that's becoming increasingly easier to hate, when you can hop in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 and stick out in the crowd at the charging station?
Chevy Equinox EV
Chevy took the winning formula of the Equinox and translated that to the EV crowd. Numbers-wise, the front-wheel drive version of the Equinox EV carries an MSRP of $41,900 and a range of 319 miles. If all you are looking at is price, then the Equinox is already a winner. The case for the Equinox grows stronger once you dig a little deeper. Not only is it more car for the money (an SUV versus a sedan), it carries with it a service and dealership network that dwarfs Tesla in every conceivable way. You don't have to hunt for a specialized store to find one.
The interior is also like that of, you know, a normal car. It doesn't have the same "Minimal for Minimalism's Sake" amenities that every Tesla has. Most of the HVAC controls, gear selector, and driver assistance features are all manipulated by physical buttons and switches. You don't have to paw around Tesla's iPad-like tablet, awkwardly attached to the middle of the dashboard.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
When it comes to sheer variety, the Ford Mustang Mach-E knocks out Tesla entirely. The base model $39,995 Mach-E Select can not only be outfitted in a number of different paint colors, it, like the Equinox EV, is a much more functional SUV. The Premium trim starts inching the Mach-E ever close to luxury car territory, as SlashGear's review of a 2023 Mach-E Premium found it nothing short of excellent.
If being a reasonable choice wasn't enough, the Mach-E is also capable of letting its hair down with not one, but two performance oriented models. The Mach-E GT is capable of launching itself to 60 mph in a scant 3.3 seconds, and, again, comes in much better colors than black, red, or blue. If you decide that paved roads aren't for you, the Mach-E GT Rally adds a big goofy wing, absolutely bonkers wheels, and a paint scheme that's likely visible from space.
Even from a nonideological angle, there are many convincing reasons to overlook a Tesla in favor of another automaker. If the time is coming soon where it makes financial sense to ditch a Tesla, enough has changed in the EV landscape on the lower end of the price spectrum where it would behoove you to look at more options. Shop around, test drive other models, and do your research. Tesla is not the best choice out there anymore.