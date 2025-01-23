If It's Time To Ditch Your Tesla Model 3, Here's What We'd Pick Instead

As Elon Musk continues to be Elon Musk, there are about a dozen (and steadily growing) reasons why you might want to abandon the Tesla ship and start looking for an alternative EV. Fortunately, in 2025, there's a wide variety of excellent electric cars out there that can easily fill the EV void left by an increasingly undesirable Tesla. For a number of years now, the Tesla Model 3 was one of the best deals. It was the least expensive and offered the most range for the money, mainly for lack of competition. Today, that's not necessarily the case. There are a number of electric cars that are better in just about every conceivable way. Even the Supercharger network, a huge boon for Tesla, isn't exclusive to Elon's brand anymore.

Automakers like Ford, Hyundai/Kia, and even the famously slow moving General Motors have stepped up to the plate to give electric power to the masses. Tesla isn't very forthcoming with its exact pricing, often factoring in "estimated savings" and tax rebates that don't apply to everyone. Cutting through all that, the real price of a Tesla Model 3 is $42,490 and offers a range of 363 miles as estimated by the EPA. Those are tough numbers to beat, but the days of Tesla being the king of the hill might be coming to a close.