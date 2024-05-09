Chevrolet's 2024 Equinox EV Already Beats Tesla's Model 3 In The Two Ways That Matter
Chevy has divulged some important details regarding the new Equinox EV, and judging by the numbers, it might be a heavy hitter in the budget EV scene. According to Chevy, it starts at $34,995 for the base, front-wheel drive model, putting it lower in MSRP than the least expensive rear-wheel drive version of the Tesla Model 3, which starts at $38,990. It also has a better range at 319 miles, compared to the Model 3's 272 miles.
While range and price are two of the more critical numbers to account for when looking for an EV, it's also a five-seater SUV, beating out the Tesla sedan in terms of practicality. Chevy hasn't given exact interior volume specs of the Equinox EV yet, so it's not yet known how it stacks up to the Tesla Model Y, or other EV SUVs like the Kia EV6, or Ford Mustang Mach-E. Still, it looks like Chevy has a phenomenal deal on the horizon.
Chevy's new budget EV
The EV offerings from General Motors have been a bit of a disappointment lately as it seems to only offer gigantic and expensive SUVs like the Cadillac IQ and GMC Hummer EV, despite promising EVs for every strata of the market. The Equinox EV is a step in the right direction. Not only is the gas-powered Equinox extremely popular, it also fits into the crossover and SUV-centric future plans that GM seems to be moving toward.
Chevy hasn't given price details for any other trims than the base model, but it has revealed that it will be available at least as an LT and RS. All-wheel-drive hasn't gotten a price either, but the range is at an estimated 285 miles, according to the EPA.
Overall, the Equinox EV's stats seem excellent. Now it's up to General Motors and Chevy to give out an actual expected release date and ensure the Chevy dealerships will actually have inventory. That's another question entirely.