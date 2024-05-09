Chevrolet's 2024 Equinox EV Already Beats Tesla's Model 3 In The Two Ways That Matter

Chevy has divulged some important details regarding the new Equinox EV, and judging by the numbers, it might be a heavy hitter in the budget EV scene. According to Chevy, it starts at $34,995 for the base, front-wheel drive model, putting it lower in MSRP than the least expensive rear-wheel drive version of the Tesla Model 3, which starts at $38,990. It also has a better range at 319 miles, compared to the Model 3's 272 miles.

While range and price are two of the more critical numbers to account for when looking for an EV, it's also a five-seater SUV, beating out the Tesla sedan in terms of practicality. Chevy hasn't given exact interior volume specs of the Equinox EV yet, so it's not yet known how it stacks up to the Tesla Model Y, or other EV SUVs like the Kia EV6, or Ford Mustang Mach-E. Still, it looks like Chevy has a phenomenal deal on the horizon.