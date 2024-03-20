I Took A Ford EV To A Tesla Supercharger: Here's What Worked And What Didn't

Until now, a Ford EV at a Tesla Supercharger has been about as welcome as a big, gas-guzzling pickup truck protest-blocking the stations altogether. Times change, though, and what once was an exclusive perk for Elon Musk's customers is readying for a huge potential influx of other electric cars. To see just what that might be like, Ford tossed me the keys to a Mustang Mach-E GT, complete with its NACS to CCS adapter in the glove compartment.

The tedious debate about whether it deserves the "Mustang" badge aside, there's been a lot to like about the Mach-E since Ford launched it in late 2020. What Ford didn't do, though, was also build out a charging network of its own. Instead, it corralled third-party providers into the BlueOval Charging Network, many of which support a single payment system through the FordPass app.

Tesla, then, is, on the one hand, simply the latest of those providers to be added in. At the same time, its inclusion more than doubles the number of DC fast charger plugs a Ford EV driver has access to — taking it to approximately 28,000 across North America — at around 7,500 locations. That's huge no matter how you look at it, and so I was curious to discover whether the real-world experience lived up to Ford's big promises.