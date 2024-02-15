Which Automakers Support The IONNA Charging Network (And Can I Plug My Tesla In?)

Tesla's Supercharger network has long remained the gold standard for juicing up electric cars in North America ... as long as the EV had a Tesla branding on it. For non-Tesla electric cars, it has been an unpleasant experience. Therefore, it didn't come as a surprise that Tesla's NACS tech was adopted at a feverish pace ever since Ford kicked off the trend in early 2023, with Stellantis being the latest one to embrace the charging standard in 2024. A key reason behind the NACS uptake was also the fact that no brand could build a standalone charging network with the same kind of reach as Tesla.

That finally changes with IONNA. A consortium of seven automakers — which includes BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis — has quietly announced the formal launch of the IONNA EV charging network after getting the regulatory nod for it. The first charging stations to come out of this ambitious partnership will pop up later this year, with goals of setting up no less than 30,000 spots across North America by 2030. As expected, BEVs offered by each of those automakers will be able to charge at the IONNA destinations.

The joint venture has already appointed its chief, Seth Cutler, an industry veteran who also worked with Electrify America in its early days. "Each site will feature multiple high-powered chargers to facilitate long-distance journeys, aligning with the sustainability strategies of all seven automakers," notes the company in its press release. IONNA hasn't shared many technical details about the project, but Charged EVs, citing interviews with stakeholders, reports that initial plans include setting up "6 to 10 charging cables capable of 350 kW."