Mercedes' First Electric Car Charging Station Just Opened, And It's Leaving Nothing To Chance

For a brand that lives by the motto "The Best or Nothing," it would only seem fitting that Mercedes-Benz would also give a taste of its luxury roots at its EV charging stations. The German automaker has launched its first premium electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for the North American market, thanks to a partnership worth over a billion dollars with MN8 Energy that will lead to over 2,500 chargers across 400 stations within the next seven years.

The Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub offers a blend of super fast 400kW charging courtesy of hardware from ChargePoint and rest and refreshment amenities for EV owners. With a 400kW output, Mercedes-Benz is going right for the summit, leaving behind the likes of Tesla Supercharger (250kW), Electrify America (350kW), and Volta, among others. Accompanying each charging hub will be a lounge that will include dedicated sitting areas, restrooms, and grub facilities. Starting next year, Mercedes-Benz will also pour in retail shopping and travel-friendly experiences in partnership with Simon and Buc-ee's.

By the end of the year, charging hubs close to Buc-ee's locations will already appear in Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. The automaker is also paying some thematic green attention to the architecture of its premium charging stations, putting a weather canopy with solar panels on top. Large light indicators will also be installed to show occupancy status at the charging stations, while special provisions are also being made with accessibility in mind.