All-New Nissan Leaf Revealed, But There Are Some Huge Questions Remaining

Nissan Motor Company has today outlined a bold plan for its next-gen vehicles extending well into 2027, covering the eponymous label as well as the Infiniti brand. The company plans to roll out 10 new and refreshed models across the North American market positioned across EV, hybrid, and ICE portfolios. As part of the portfolio update, everything from the compact Micro EV to SUVs will get a makeover in the coming quarters.

Leading the charge is the iconic Leaf EV, which has received its biggest makeover in years, both inside and out. The beloved hatchback evolves into a crossover, offering more space and targeted squarely at family buyers. Aside from refined EV foundations, Nissan is also touting "substantial improvements in aerodynamics" for the upcoming car.

Built atop the CMF-EV platform, which already powers the Ariya EV, the new Leaf is said to offer improved range figures. It also brings a couple of model-first achievements, such as optional 19-inch alloy wheels, the NACS charging port for access to Tesla's Supercharger infrastructure, and a panoramic moonroof. The company, however, won't divulge any further technical details about the Leaf, saving them for a "mid-year" reveal.

