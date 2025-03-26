All-New Nissan Leaf Revealed, But There Are Some Huge Questions Remaining
Nissan Motor Company has today outlined a bold plan for its next-gen vehicles extending well into 2027, covering the eponymous label as well as the Infiniti brand. The company plans to roll out 10 new and refreshed models across the North American market positioned across EV, hybrid, and ICE portfolios. As part of the portfolio update, everything from the compact Micro EV to SUVs will get a makeover in the coming quarters.
Leading the charge is the iconic Leaf EV, which has received its biggest makeover in years, both inside and out. The beloved hatchback evolves into a crossover, offering more space and targeted squarely at family buyers. Aside from refined EV foundations, Nissan is also touting "substantial improvements in aerodynamics" for the upcoming car.
Built atop the CMF-EV platform, which already powers the Ariya EV, the new Leaf is said to offer improved range figures. It also brings a couple of model-first achievements, such as optional 19-inch alloy wheels, the NACS charging port for access to Tesla's Supercharger infrastructure, and a panoramic moonroof. The company, however, won't divulge any further technical details about the Leaf, saving them for a "mid-year" reveal.
For now, it's a gaze-only affair
In a conversation with TopGear, Nissan executive Francois Bailly mentioned that the new Leaf EV will offer a mileage of 373 miles per charge. For comparison, the current-gen Nissan Leaf offers a 142-mile range, while the SV Plus trim goes up to 212 miles, as per EPA figures. By those standards, the upcoming refresh is remarkably ahead, but not a substantial leap when compared to the competition from the likes of Tesla or BYD.
A lot, however, still remains under the wrap. Will the Leaf finally go beyond the Level 3 (480V) station charging or Level 2 home charging? How big is the battery pack, compared to the 60 kWh battery inside the existing Leaf? What about the top speed and acceleration figures? For now, all we know is that the next-gen Nissan EV will also focus on highway driving.
As far as the styling goes, Nissan is chasing the same aesthetic language as the Ariya, but with a healthy dose of Kia's modern EV inspiration thrown into the mix. The curves are smoother, and the front profile is a lot sleeker with an arrowhead-inspired stylish for the LED lights and an extended strip running across the frunk, akin to the Tesla Model Y "Juniper" update. All signs point towards an unsavory price hike, and it would be interesting to see how Nissan balances the signature affordability of the Leaf EV with substantial generation-over-generation upgrades.