Elon Musk's Cybercab Hype Is Smoke, Mirrors And Wishful Thinking

Elon Musk made a lot of promises about new Tesla products last night during the automaker's livestreamed "We, Robot" event. Those new Teslas included a robotic taxi, dubbed the "Cybercab" following Tesla's typical verbiage, not to mention a bigger, 20-seat autonomous version called "Robovan." The operative word during all of these announcements is "promises," of course, and the thing about those is that — particularly when you're Elon Musk (and by extension Tesla) — you don't have to deliver on them at all.

Advertisement

Underneath all of the smoke and mirrors that comprises Tesla's entire oeuvre in recent years, Elon's goal is to make headlines and make Tesla's stock numbers go up (for what it's worth, Tesla's stock was down more than seven percent when the market opened on October 11th).

Before you dismiss that as simply Tesla hate, it's also clear that the automaker has objectively sold more electric vehicles than any rival. It knows how to do that, even if demand has paled more recently in the face of increasing competition. Yet taking a look at how Tesla treats its current stable of products can tell you everything you need to know about the chances anyone will see — or want to buy — a functional, mass-produced Cybercab anytime soon.

Advertisement