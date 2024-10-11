Tesla Is Getting Into Robotaxis, And Musk May Have Bitten Off More Than He Can Chew

Elon Musk has unveiled Tesla's new autonomous "Cybercab." The robo-taxi was first announced on Twitter around the same time it was revealed that plans for the Model 2, a more affordable Tesla, were canceled. Musk originally claimed the Robotaxi would be revealed on August 8, but that was eventually pushed back to October 10.

As described by Musk, the Tesla Cybercab will be a Level 4 self-driving vehicle. No steering wheel or pedals are present, so a person couldn't take physical control even if they wanted to. However, as it is running on an upcoming version of Tesla's FSD software, the Model 3 and Model Y will supposedly have the same capabilities. According to Musk, the FSD update in question will roll out next year, and Tesla expects it to initially function in Texas and California.

The Cybercab itself looked pretty sleek, and similar to what the Model 2 was allegedly going to look like. There were also some, admittedly less polygonal, elements of Cybertruck in there, along with a sporty set of butterfly doors. Inside, in addition to just two seats (complete with cupholders) there's a single, central touchscreen.

