This Alarming Anonymous Letter Put Cruise Robotaxis Under Investigation

In an odd turn of events, General Motors-owned Cruise has reportedly come under regulatory scanner following an anonymous letter from an alleged employee, claiming that its robotaxis are being rushed into deployment. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the letter mentions concern among Cruise employees "about the readiness of the self-driving car company's technology for commercial deployment."

The letter, which The Wall Street Journal claims to have seen, claims that Cruise's fleet of self-driving taxis were also regularly coming to a halt at intersections and end up blocking roads. Earlier this month, WIRED also wrote extensively about incidents in which custom self-driving Chevrolet Bolt cars run by Cruise inexplicably remained at a halt even after the signal went green.

According to internal communication seen by WIRED, a fleet of roughly 60 Cruise robotaxis were left disabled after losing touch with a server on June 28, following another similar incident that happened in May this year. Interestingly, the anonymous letter was also sent to the California regulatory body in May. Notably, Cruise got permission to launch its paid robotaxi service in San Francisco a month later in June.