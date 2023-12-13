Tesla's Optimus Gen 2 Robot Gets A New Look And Big Improvements In Debut

More than two years have passed since Elon Musk first expressed his intention to build a humanoid robot, and his company seems to have made significant progress. Tesla recently showcased videos of the newest iteration of its humanoid robot — the Tesla Optimus — in an improved Gen 2 avatar, incorporating several improvements over the last prototype showcased a year ago at Tesla AI Day 2022.

In addition to subtle design changes, other notable improvements to the Tesla Optimus Gen 2 include new Tesla-designed actuators and sensors, faster walking speeds, the ability to sense foot force and torque, and a human-inspired foot design for improved walking stability. This design offers a greater surface area for improved traction and balance, especially during dynamic movements.

Other areas of improvement include better balance and full-body control, a new set of 11 DoF (Degree of Freedom) hands that allow for better, seamless hand movements mimicking natural human movements. These features, in addition to tactile sensors on all fingers, ensure that the Optimus Gen 2 can now mimic natural human movements, allowing for the manipulation of objects with greater precision and control. For example, the video even shows the robot handling an egg, a task requiring considerable dexterity.

The video ends with Tesla showcasing two Optimus Gen 2 prototypes dancing to music, highlighting the robot's potential for entertainment and social interaction in future iterations. All these improvements have been implemented despite a 10kg reduction in overall weight.