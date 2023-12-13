Tesla's Optimus Gen 2 Robot Gets A New Look And Big Improvements In Debut
More than two years have passed since Elon Musk first expressed his intention to build a humanoid robot, and his company seems to have made significant progress. Tesla recently showcased videos of the newest iteration of its humanoid robot — the Tesla Optimus — in an improved Gen 2 avatar, incorporating several improvements over the last prototype showcased a year ago at Tesla AI Day 2022.
In addition to subtle design changes, other notable improvements to the Tesla Optimus Gen 2 include new Tesla-designed actuators and sensors, faster walking speeds, the ability to sense foot force and torque, and a human-inspired foot design for improved walking stability. This design offers a greater surface area for improved traction and balance, especially during dynamic movements.
Optimuspic.twitter.com/nbRohLQ7RH
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2023
Other areas of improvement include better balance and full-body control, a new set of 11 DoF (Degree of Freedom) hands that allow for better, seamless hand movements mimicking natural human movements. These features, in addition to tactile sensors on all fingers, ensure that the Optimus Gen 2 can now mimic natural human movements, allowing for the manipulation of objects with greater precision and control. For example, the video even shows the robot handling an egg, a task requiring considerable dexterity.
The video ends with Tesla showcasing two Optimus Gen 2 prototypes dancing to music, highlighting the robot's potential for entertainment and social interaction in future iterations. All these improvements have been implemented despite a 10kg reduction in overall weight.
Tesla's Humanoid Robot: The journey thus far
It was in 2021 that Tesla first talked about a humanoid robot. Strangely, the company did not even have a basic prototype then and showcased a human dressed in a stretchy robot costume for the demo. It was natural, therefore, for many of Tesla's detractors to not take this project seriously. There was no progress on this humanoid robot for over a year — until Tesla's AI Day 2022 event, in which the company showcased a real working prototype of the robot for the first time ever. This version was said to be capable of walking at a sedate speed of five miles per hour, could deadlift 150 pounds, and could carry up to 45 pounds of weight. This prototype also weighed a little over 125 pounds.
While Tesla hasn't yet delved into the intricacies of the Optimus Gen 2's internal upgrades, it's worth remembering that its predecessor leveraged technology from its Autopilot system and self-driving computer. This allowed the earlier robot to learn and adapt autonomously, like Tesla's vehicles. This learning capability suggests that Gen 2 likely builds upon these capabilities, potentially boasting even greater potential for further development and increased artificial intelligence prowess. It is also unclear if the new version has a bigger battery than the 2.3 kWh unit on the old prototype.
Despite the impressive advancements in the Optimus Gen 2, Tesla remains tight-lipped on its commercialization plans.