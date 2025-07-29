This Is The Cheapest Tesla Model You Can Buy In 2025

There was a time, not too long ago, when a Tesla was seen as a bit of a luxury purchase. There was the very niche first-generation Tesla Roadster, followed by the groundbreaking Model S sedan and the Model X SUV. Even the Tesla Model 3, which debuted in 2016, would take years to deliver on its promise of mass-market affordability.

Today, in its updated and refreshed Highland form, the Tesla Model 3 sedan remains the cheapest model that the company sells, undercutting the price of the Model Y crossover by roughly $2,500. Tesla is known for adjusting its prices frequently, so all these specific figures are subject to change, but at the moment, the base Model 3 is the long-range, single-motor variant priced at $44,130 after destination and delivery fees.

After factoring in the available $7,500 EV tax credit (which will end soon), Tesla advertises the effective price of the Model 3 to be $34,990 (before a $1,390 destination fee). Fittingly, this "$35,000" price point was a huge part of the Model 3's promise when the car was first unveiled. But this so-called $35,000 Tesla is a much more capable car than it once was.