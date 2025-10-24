Volvo's Most Affordable 2026 XC60 Does One Thing, And It Does It Well

Volvo calling its XC60 SUV a "capable all-rounder," is both accurate and refreshingly self-aware. While at first read it seems like the automaker might be underselling things, but really, it's spot on. Instead of bloviating or disproportionately flaunting any of the XC60's abilities, Volvo represents it as it is: a competent and versatile luxury SUV. Not only is it a spot-on characterization of the XC60's performance, refinement, and comfort levels, but it's also a perfect way to talk about the SUV's humble charm.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Already sleek and attractive (gotta love those "Thor's Hammer" headlights) the XC60 remains understated in the style department. It adds some mild exterior updates for 2026, including new wheels, a refreshed front grille, and some new paint colors. On the inside it gets a new 11.2-inch center touchscreen that, at first glance anyway, makes it a bit more competitive with luxury rivals. With the option of two different powertrains and a number of luxury amenities, the XC60 is a strong choice amongst midsize luxury SUVs.