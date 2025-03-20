2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive Review: Expensive, But The Personality & Power Are Worth It

What do you want from an SUV? Do you want a car that can tackle a wide variety of weather conditions safely and confidently? Do you want a lot of storage space? Do you want name and brand recognition? Or do you want a car that can hold its own in the performance department? The 2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive tries to do all of that.

When I saw the flat gray X3 on my review schedule, I had a passing thought that it might be the same car that I drove very briefly at BMW's test facility last year where I drove the BMW M5, or at very least the same specification. I was surprised to find out that not only was it the same specification, it was the very same X3, and I confirmed comparing pictures of the license plate. It was like seeing an old friend show up in my driveway.

I'm not a contractor and I don't make a practice out of moving a lot of boxes or furniture around, so my SUV reviews are typically numbers-heavy with cubic feet measurements and a little more hypothetical than actual.