The Polestar 3 Is Everything Good About EVs (And Everything Frustrating, Too)

It's not often that I'm befuddled by a new car's interior. I've been testing and reviewing cars for over a decade and normally, after a few minutes in the driver's seat, I'm able to figure out where most of the important controls are. Things like mirror adjustments, climate control buttons, and stereo controls are all right at the top of that list. With the Polestar 3, after a week behind the wheel, I was still accidentally pressing the wrong buttons or searching for ones I'd used earlier.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Why was I unable to locate things? Well, for starters, none of the buttons on the steering wheel are labeled. There are some outlines of where buttons generally exist, but there's no font or symbols to direct you to the right ones. Oftentimes, the buttons aren't associated with a task you're trying to complete, so it's a lot of trial and error.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Then, there's the windows. If you, the driver, want to roll down all four windows, you need to roll down the front two windows first, then hit a selection button, changing to operation of the rear window switches on the door panel. To say that another way: there are only two window switches. You have to toggle between them if you want to roll down all four windows. It's a clumsy and inelegant way to get rid of two buttons that nobody was looking to get rid of.