Where Are Polestar Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Much in the same way that AMG used to operate separately from Mercedes-Benz, Polestar used to be an independent tuning company for Volvos. However, in 2013, Volvo announced that the first production Polestar-tweaked Volvo, the Volvo S60 Polestar, would hit showroom floors. From there, other models would follow, such as the C30 concept and production V60 Polestar.

Volvo eventually acquired 100% of Polestar in July 2015. This meant that Volvo now owned Polestar in its entirety; however, things didn't stay that way for long. According to a statement from Volvo in 2024, the Swedish automaker has been successful in distributing 62.7% of its shares in Polestar. As of now, Geely Holdings — the Chinese company that owns Volvo, in addition to Lotus, Cao Cao Mobility, and Farizon – now possesses a 24% stake in Polestar, while Volvo retains 18%. Polestar also planned to welcome new shareholders to the table in 2024 by upping its free float to 18%. A free float share is a share that is readily available for trading on the open market.

Having become an independent EV brand separate from Volvo in 2017, Polestar's direction today is very different from what it was a decade ago. Polestar currently offers a number of all-electric vehicles, and the majority of them are built at Polestar's main facility in Chengdu, China. However, Polestar is clearly keen to expand globally, as evidenced by its growing global presence.