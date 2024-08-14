2024 Polestar 2 Single Motor Review: More Range And Power Help Justify The Price

You certainly can't accuse Polestar of shouting. Subtle doesn't really begin to describe the Polestar 2, an EV seemingly tailor-made to provoke "what car is that?" questions whenever you park. That shortage of brand recognition will be addressed, the automaker hopes, by the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 wading into the competitive electric luxury SUV/crossover category.

In the process, it liberates this 2024 Polestar 2 Single Motor to focus on its primary purpose: being a gateway to a broader range, rather than representing the totality of Polestar's ethos. Priced from just shy of $50K (before destination and options), it not only helps shift the EV into a more mainstream segment, but introduces a reworked drivetrain that should improve both dynamics and range.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

From the outside, you'll either appreciate the Polestar 2's light touch refresh, or just overlook it altogether. The old geometric grille-insert is replaced by a flat panel — dubbed the SmartZone — that accommodates various sensors. Other than that, this is the same relatively nondescript hatchback, complete with Polestar's fairly dour selection of paint colors.

