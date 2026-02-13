Sony's New WF-1000XM6 Earbuds Put Fantastic Sound In A Frustrating Package

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the earbuds I've tested in my career — and there have been a lot — Sony's always hold a special place in my heart. The Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds are among the best you can buy in personal audio. Nearby competitors include the Bose QC Ultra 2 earbuds and the Apple AirPods Pro 3. The XM6 earbuds can stand toe-to-toe with either of those brands in many ways, and that's great.

But Sony also has a few things it still needs to work out. In this day and age, great sound is one thing, but putting together the whole package remains a challenge for the audio company. The issues I have aren't major, but when the buds command as high a price as these do, compromise can't be taken lightly. It's the 6th generation of this series and, to be frank, these things should've been worked out by now.

Nonetheless, these buds are still class leading in the same fields, so in many ways they're the buds to beat. I've been using a pair of Sony WF1000XM6 earbuds provided by Sony for about 10 days.