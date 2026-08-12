DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Review: Beyond The Hype, Beyond Our Borders

Back in 2025, I speculated that DJI could make a "Pocket Pro" camera by integrating a larger sensor in a multi-camera handheld gimbal. While that camera took a little longer to arrive than I predicted, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is finally here, and it very much resembles what I've long-hoped DJI would develop.

DJI's Osmo line has long delivered a convenient all-in-one gimbal-stabilized camera solution that is excellent for vlogging and as an all-around content creation tool. However, they've almost always been limited to a single, wide angle lens and a relatively small sensor (outside of high-end products such as the DJI Zenmuse X5 and Ronin 4D). The Pocket 4P is therefore a revolutionary step forward, featuring both a 1-inch primary camera sensor, coupled with a telephoto lens utilizing a slightly smaller sensor. It's remarkably similar to the camera system found on the DJI Air 3S. On paper, this is very exciting, and I was eager to go hands-on with the camera to test it out.

DJI provided a very brief testing period with the Pocket 4P for the purposes of this review. They also paid for my transportation and airfare to Toronto to carry out the product testing. This was done because the Pocket 4P is not available in the U.S. due to regulatory disputes, so I had to go to Canada to get my hands on the camera. My extensive experience using the Pocket 3 and other compact cameras from DJI and various other manufacturers allowed me to very quickly get to grips with the Pocket 4P in order to write this review.