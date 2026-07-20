Insta360 Luna Ultra Vs DJI Osmo Pocket 4: Which Brings The Best Footage For Your Buck?

Absurdly, the U.S. views DJI products as a threat to national security. Speaking as someone who has been testing, reviewing, and using these products on a daily basis for over a decade, that is obviously ridiculous. The true motivation for what amounts to a ban on DJI products is difficult even to speculate on, as there seems to be no real advantage to any party involved in the situation. The upshot, however, is that obtaining the latest and greatest gadgets from DJI isn't easy, and it's definitely not cheap.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

As of this writing, the Pocket 4 is seemingly only available through third party sellers at a significant markup. The best deal I've seen so far is $659 for the DJI Pocket 4 on Amazon, which is nearly $200 more than what it should cost.

By comparison, the Insta360 Luna Ultra starts at $769 available directly from Insta360. At only $110 more than the Pocket 4 (for those in the U.S.), the Luna Ultra is clearly the better value due to the zoom function and integrated remote control. However, if you are somewhere where the Pocket 4 is available for its MSRP of $499, there is a definite argument to be made for the Pocket 4 as a comparative budget option.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

If you're OK stepping beyond the retailers most people are used to, it appears that the Pocket 4 is available on AliExpress for $545, though even at that the comparative value of the Pocket 4 to the Luna Ultra is degraded. However, I advise caution if you plan to try purchasing a Pocket 4 in the U.S. The restrictions on these devices, the lack of official availability here, and the potentially sketchy nature of the sellers listing them are a risk I personally would hesitate to take.