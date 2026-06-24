DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Remains The Creator Cam To Beat Despite Hardware Deja-Vu

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 may well be a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor, yet you'd not easily know it by looking at the camera. Outwardly, only minor changes may be seen, and even in use seasoned users of previous pocket cameras are not likely to notice much difference. This is one of those situations where the changes are pretty much all under the hood, but that does not mean these upgrades are not significant and meaningful.

The really big new thing about the pocket 4 is its sensor, which has now hit that desirable 1-inch sweet spot that has become something of a widespread goal in the compact camera market of late. This is because 1-inch is just about the minimum size where you may benefit from the better image quality of a larger sensor, but before the point where physics demands the size of the accompanying lens becomes too large and expensive. The question is, how meaningful is this and the other upgrades in the Pocket 4 compared to the last generation Pocket 3?

DJI provided a very brief testing period with the Pocket 4 for the purposes of this review. They also paid for my transportation and airfare to Toronto to carry out the product testing. This was done because the Pocket 4 is not available in the U.S. due to regulatory disputes, so it was necessary to go to Canada to get my hands on the camera. My extensive experience using the Pocket 3 and other compact cameras from DJI and various other manufacturers allowed me to very quickly get to grips with the Pocket 4 in order to write this review.