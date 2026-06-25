Insta360 Luna Ultra Steps Up To Battle DJI With One Stellar Creator Camera

The insta360 Luna Ultra is a new sort of camera for Insta360 in a number of ways, and it really expands what their camera lineup is capable of. It features a dual-lens system, autofocus, and a built-in remote control, with a spec sheet that makes it clear that Insta360 is aiming for creators who are looking for image quality and creative control more than durability and compact size. On paper, it's an extremely compelling camera.

I find portable cameras with integrated gimbals, such as the Luna Ultra, to be an absolutely vital piece of my video creation kit. While such cameras are obviously very useful for smoothing out unwanted bumps and judders in video captured as you are in motion, I personally love using this type of camera as a secondary system. For example, I might have my Nikon ZR acting as an A-camera recording a wide shot of me as I talk about something, and then I'll have the gimbal/vlog camera set up nearby to record close-up shots of whatever gadget I'm discussing that day.

Also, I've maintained for some time that if you want to make videos and can only have one camera, make it this type of camera. They are small, produce high quality footage, are very well stabilized, and possess numerous traits that make them the first thing many modern creators reach for in their bag. Does the Insta360 Luna Ultra (provided here by Insta360 for this article) have what it takes to become the new go-to video creators camera of choice?