Insta360 Luna Ultra Steps Up To Battle DJI With One Stellar Creator Camera
The insta360 Luna Ultra is a new sort of camera for Insta360 in a number of ways, and it really expands what their camera lineup is capable of. It features a dual-lens system, autofocus, and a built-in remote control, with a spec sheet that makes it clear that Insta360 is aiming for creators who are looking for image quality and creative control more than durability and compact size. On paper, it's an extremely compelling camera.
I find portable cameras with integrated gimbals, such as the Luna Ultra, to be an absolutely vital piece of my video creation kit. While such cameras are obviously very useful for smoothing out unwanted bumps and judders in video captured as you are in motion, I personally love using this type of camera as a secondary system. For example, I might have my Nikon ZR acting as an A-camera recording a wide shot of me as I talk about something, and then I'll have the gimbal/vlog camera set up nearby to record close-up shots of whatever gadget I'm discussing that day.
Also, I've maintained for some time that if you want to make videos and can only have one camera, make it this type of camera. They are small, produce high quality footage, are very well stabilized, and possess numerous traits that make them the first thing many modern creators reach for in their bag. Does the Insta360 Luna Ultra (provided here by Insta360 for this article) have what it takes to become the new go-to video creators camera of choice?
Professional-grade video quality, even at digital zoom ranges
The level of detail and general image quality delivered by the Luna Ultra is certainly impressive. Its 8K, 1-inch sensor main camera certainly lives up to its promises, as does the telephoto secondary camera. Even the longer digital zoom ranges can produce usable footage; in some circumstances the 6X and 12X zoom ranges are almost indistinguishable from an optical telephoto lens.
This quality of zoom in the digital range isn't consistent, however. In even lighting conditions, it's great, but it degrades quickly in dim conditions, as well as extremely bright conditions, or where there is a lot of haze or other visual interference. Essentially, any degradation in image quality is doubly as noticeable when using the digital zoom, which makes sense given that you are only seeing a small fraction of the sensor area.
Low light quality outside of digital zoom ranges, particularly using the main wide angle camera lens, is generally very good, and my one gripe in regards to the image delivered by the Luna Ultra is that the colors definitely tend towards the warm side of the spectrum if you're just shooting in auto. You can always tweak this in the options though, if it's not to your taste.
The 4K 120fps video quality is exceptional, though 120fps is pretty standard at this point. You can get some pretty cool shots using this, particularly in combination with the intelligent tracking system.
Excellent internal mic, plus compatibility with Insta360's new wireless mic system
The built-in microphone of the Insta360 Luna Ultra is pretty good, featuring 32-bit float recording so that you don't have to worry about audio levels. It's perfectly well suited to vlogging, and comes with a detachable wind shield. If you want an all-in-one run-and-gun video recording system, the Luna Ultra has you covered.
An internal microphone isn't great in every scenario however, and in many cases users of a camera such as this will prefer a lavalier microphone to isolate their voice in noisy environments. For this, the Luna Ultra is compatible with Insta360's new wireless Mic Pro system, and the Luna Ultra can even be purchased in a bundle with a Mic Pro unit. When I tested this, it connected seamlessly with the Luna Ultra, and the whole setup works very well together.
The Insta360 Mic Pro captured very good quality audio, and features an E-ink display. This can be customized to display whatever you like on it, which is an interesting concept to help users elevate a utilitarian recording device to a fashion accessory, or a tool for putting branding in your videos.
On the software side, the Luna Ultra will be very familiar to anyone who has used other recent Insta360 cameras. They have a great menu system, which I have praised in such cameras as the Insta360 Ace Pro 2. The screen isn't huge, but it's bright and very usable, and it can be flipped sideways for vertical shooting and storage.
In terms of gimbal stabilization, the Luna Ultra performed very well. I would even give it a slight edge over the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 in this regard.
Innovative design offers exciting utility
I was initially skeptical of the detachable remote control which is built-in to the Insta360 Luna Ultra. However, I have come to find that this is one of my favorite features of the camera. What seemed at first to be a gimmick, is in fact a really valuable tool. I took the Luna Ultra on a professional gig to record singer Jere Burkholder, and used the Luna Ultra's 12X zoom and subject tracking. Utilizing the remote control, I was able to set the Luna Ultra up on the other side of the room from my position and remotely control all of the cameras functions, resulting in footage which would not have been possible using almost any other system, with the exception of the Obsbot Tail 2.
The overall layout of the controls themselves is pretty bog-standard. There's a touch screen, as you'd expect, and a tiny joystick, as well as a record button. Two buttons on the lower edge of the display offer additional functionality. Zoom is controlled via a slider. For a slimmed down, compact camera, this is about all you can fit on such a device, and it all performs quite nicely.
In terms of storage, there's 47GB of internal storage, and the Luna Ultra supports microSD cards up to 1TB. Charging and data transfer is via USB-C. As for battery life, the camera is fairly respectable in this regard, though it's important to note that the detachable remote only lasts for about 40 minutes on its own, and when it runs out of batteries the entire system stops recording and shuts down. I wish that Insta360 would develop an optional power bank to clip onto the remote and extend its runtime.
Durability and accessories
It's important to note that the Luna Ultra is not an action camera. It's not rugged, and it's not waterproof. This is true of most gimbals, as they are inherently delicate and difficult to protect against water. With that said, I didn't treat the Luna Ultra gently, and I used it in drizzly, damp conditions, as well as a hot and dusty hayfield, and it stood up to all such abuse very well. Just don't try and dunk it in a lake. If you are looking for a waterproof camera with a large sensor, the GoPro Mission 1 Pro is available at a pretty similar price point, though it is a very different sort of camera in every other way.
I tested the Luna Ultra alongside a range of accessories, including the Insta360 Mic Pro. While the Luna Ultra is available bundled with one of the recording units of the Mic Pro, Insta360 sent along the whole system for me to test, and it's pretty impressive. One key accessory you will want with the Luna Ultra is the extended battery handle, which makes the camera easier to handle, and extends its battery life. It also has a tiny wire tripod built into it, which is very handy, though a little meager for the weight and bulk of the Luna Ultra.
I really like the protective case which comes bundled with the Luna Ultra. It latches into place, and includes magnetic storage for optional lenses. One of these optional lenses which I got to test is the wide-angle lens, which gives you a slightly wider angle of view that I found helpful when recording interior spaces such as the Cathedral Church of St. James in Toronto.
Some systems still need work
The big letdown for me with the Luna Ultra is that its autofocus system clearly needs a lot of work. It works OK at wide angles with clearly defined subjects in the frame, but has a tendency to lose focus when zooming, and struggles with small or distant subjects. I had several shots which were badly affected by the camera losing focus for no clear reason, and with it hunting for focus. Strangely, subject tracking is excellent in the Luna Ultra, so I would attribute the autofocus issues to software, and I hope they will be worked out in a later update.
I also don't love the way the zoom operates, and very much desire the ability to customize the behavior of the zoom. For example, I personally don't like the look of the smooth zoom, and the 2X position has a tendency to get in my way while filming. I really want to be able to be able to set the Luna Ultra to only jump between 1X, 3X, 6X, and 12X zoom ranges, while simultaneously disabling the smooth zoom function.
It was also disappointing to me that it is not currently possible to create customized motion timelapse video with the Luna Ultra. This is one of my favorite features in the DJI Pocket cameras, and I feel its lack in the Luna Ultra keenly. However, I'm happy to note that I've been assured by Insta360 that they are working on this feature and will update the camera to include it in the future.
Price and availability
Starting at $769, the Insta360 Luna Ultra is certainly an expensive camera, and that cost goes up to $969 for the Creator bundle I tested. However, It's important to remember that you can't get a similar camera for much less money. At time of writing, the older DJI Pocket 3 is still available for over $400, and that's for a single lens camera with a smaller sensor. The recently launched DJI Pocket 4 retails for about $100 less than the Luna Ultra, but it only has one lens, and is very difficult to acquire in the U.S. Even if you were able to go out and buy it, I would recommend the Luna Ultra over it, despite a few caveats to do with the current software in the Luna Ultra. We also know that DJI is working on a dual lens camera, as is a more recent company called Xtra, but as they have yet to launch I can't compare them to the Luna Ultra.
Overall, though the price point is definitely high, it's not unreasonable, given the capabilities of the Luna Ultra, and taking into account the current landscape of the vlog-camera market.
Conclusion
The Insta360 Luna Ultra is an impressive little camera, despite a few notable flaws. Obviously, there's a few elements which still need some work, but even with the autofocus issues and lack of motionlapse capability, at time of writing it's the most powerful handheld all-in-one gimbal-camera available. The dual-lens design opens up some truly extraordinary filmmaking possibilities, and the overall image quality is at a level which enables it to be operated in professional productions.
The detachable remote control is perhaps the most significant unique advantage of the Luna Ultra. Yes, other cameras can be operated remotely via standalone devices, or using a smartphone, but the Luna Ultra's remote is integrated into the camera, so you don't have to carry an extra gadget, or connect a phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It's a remote control that just works without any fuss or frustration. All things considered, the Luna Ultra is a competent, compact, and versatile camera.
The Insta360 Luna Ultra is available starting at $769 from Insta360's online store.