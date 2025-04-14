Obsbot Tail 2 Review: A PTZR Robot Camera That's Obsessed With You

Unlike most cameras I test, we're starting off with the autofocus and subject tracking here because it's arguably the most important job with which the Obsbot Tail 2 will typically be tasked. For large subjects such as humans and dogs, the tracking is remarkably sticky, not only accurately tracking subjects, but also being able to keep track of specific subjects in a crowd, and being able to recognize and reacquire a subject if it moves temporarily out of frame.

During an hour-long recording of myself building the world's ugliest birdhouse, the Tail 2 kept up with me as I moved around the shop, regardless of how close or far away I was, and even if I was partially obstructed. On occasion I would leave its vision, but it would snap back to following me when I reappeared. The only error that occurred here was as I was talking and making hand gestures; I accidentally made the particular gesture to cancel subject tracking. However, once I realized what had happened I merely had to gesture again to reacquire tracking.

I also filmed myself mounting the birdhouse on the sheep shed using the zoom function. I ran into a few issues, the first of which being that the camera suddenly lost tracking and looked directly downwards, before flipping upwards to gaze at the clouds. I suspect that I likely accidently bumped the remote control, which I had unwisely stuck in my pocket. The second issue was as I was being chased at full speed by our overly playful ram, Bjorn, the camera lost sight of me behind a fence at a distance, and my speed and distance prevented it from reacquiring me in my frantic escape from the sheep.

