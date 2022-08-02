Insta360 Link Is An AI-Powered 4K Webcam That Physically Moves To Keep You In Frame

The Link offers 4K Ultra HD video capture at up to 30 frames per second, though Insta360 notes there are other resolutions and frame rates to choose from. As well, the model packs a 1/2-inch sensor that the company says allows the camera to capture more detail and better handle low-light environments. Additionally, the Link also offers other more nuanced camera settings like white balance, brightness, and exposure. An HDR mode is also available to automatically adjust highlight and shadow balance, while Phase Detection Auto Focus should keep you from appearing blurry.

Of course, it's the AI tracking that Insta360 is particularly proud of, which uses the Link's 3-axis gimbal lens to keep subjects centered in the frame (and in focus) no matter how much they might move around. And if you're too far away to adjust settings from your computer, it also supports gesture control. So you can use your hands to tell the Link to start tracking, change focus, and so on from anywhere in the room, as long as you're on camera. There's even a DeskView mode, which not only shifts the camera down to display what's on your desk, but also uses algorithms to adjust the perspective so that whatever you're viewing won't be distorted by the camera angle.

You can order a Link directly from Insta360 right now, either as a standalone for $299 or with a tripod kit for $328. A standalone Link includes the camera itself, four whiteboard recognition markers (to help the camera recognize and enhance whiteboards), a USB-C cable, and an adapter. The tripod kit includes all of that, plus what looks to be a mini 2-in-1 tripod, which can be extended up to 14-inches and act as a desk mount.