Is An E-Ink Display The Productivity Hack You Think It Is?

E-Ink, short for electronic ink, has been out there in the consumer electronics segment for a while now. But over the past couple of years, there has been a dramatic perception change. The technology has not only matured (going from black and white monochrome panels to color panels), but it is now also available on a wider range of devices, from tablets and note-taking slates to phones, monitors, and smartwatches. But more than the evolution of the tech stack, the audience has also started warming up to the tech for some non-obvious reasons, as well.

Of course, they're easier on the eyes and cut down on the blue-light exposure, which supposedly helps with sleep rhythms. Plus, E-Ink screens are far less taxing on the battery. The paper-like surface texture on the E-Ink Color panels is also a lot less reflective, so there's no glare problem to encounter. The most obvious benefit, however, is how they help you cut down on the distracting digital noise and keep you focused on the work at hand.

Over the past couple of years, I have experimented with a pocketable tablet featuring a color E-Ink panel, alongside a large note-taking tablet, a phone, and a phone-like Android-powered reader, all packing a monochrome black and white screen. After using all these E-Ink devices and learning to live with their obvious shortcomings, I came to the realization that these devices actually proved to be agents of enhanced productivity in their respective segments. On a few occasions, they actually surpassed their counterparts in meaningful ways.