Huawei MatePad Paper Is An E Ink Tablet To Eclipse Kindle

If you've ever wanted a notebook that can magically erase your notes or transform your scribbles into a proper email, you're in luck — Huawei has got just the thing for you. The company has announced the upcoming release of the Huawei MatePad Paper, an E Ink tablet that combines the capabilities of an Amazon Kindle with a good old-fashioned notebook — with a lot of extras. Although the tablet, being an E Ink device, can only display content in black and white, it seems to pack a bunch of features to make up for the lack of color.

On the outside, the Huawei MatePad Paper looks much like any other tablet. It's a 10.3-inch device with a 86% screen-to-body ratio. Huawei doesn't reveal the resolution of the tablet, but it's shown to be large enough to offer a comfortable split-screen experience. This should make it easy to, for example, read something and simultaneously take notes using the stylus bundled with the tablet.

Huawei is marketing the MatePad Paper as a device for both reading e-books and productivity, but it definitely emphasizes the lifelike experience of using the Huawei M-Pencil stylus on the MatePad Paper. The device comes with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and offers low latency (just 26ms), making it easy to replicate real-time handwriting. Huawei also offers audio recording that works seamlessly with taking notes, allowing users to leave marks on the audio to remember the most important parts. Those clips can be re-played by simply tapping the mark.