This Popular Drone Brand Is Now Officially Banned In The US (But There's A Catch)

Over the past couple of years, drone-maker DJI has fought against the specter of a looming ban in the U.S. over allegations of a national security threat and its perceived ties to China's defense industrial base. Well, the U.S. government just made a far broader move, one that enforces a blanket ban on foreign-made drones, blocking them from entering the U.S. market. As a result, not only is the sale of DJI's aerial camera gear effectively banned in the U.S., but a handful of fellow brands, as well. Just to make it clear, the existing fleet of drones already in the hands of buyers will not be grounded, but the import of fresh units (and assembly parts) has been halted.

In the wake of the decision, the FCC has put DJI and other drone brands on the Covered List, which already includes names such as Huawei, ZTE, and Kaspersky Lab. When a company is put on the Covered List, it can no longer procure equipment authorization for sale, and as a result, it can't legally hawk their products on U.S. soil. Following the recommendation of an interagency Executive Branch, the U.S. FCC has decided that all unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) manufactured or assembled in a different country pose "unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States and to the safety and security of U.S. persons."

To that end, all companies involved in the trade — including China's DJI — are being added to the agency's Covered List. In a notice issued on December 22, the federal agency (PDF) highlighted the Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty Executive Order signed by President Trump. It noted that by mandating the production of drones in the U.S., the government is in a better position to thwart any potential attacks, surveillance risks, and data theft.