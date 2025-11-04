The FCC Could Retroactively Ban These Legally-Sold Drones

The tide of troubles for drone giant DJI is getting fiercer. For over a year, DJI has faced everything from customs troubles with imports to being labeled as a participant within China's "defense industrial base" as the company fights to salvage both its reputation and market presence in the US. Now, DJI is in for more bad news, as the United States Federal Communications Commission (US FCC) has unanimously voted in favor of new rules that give it the power to ban radio equipment, even if it is legally being sold in the country.

The FCC's proposal doesn't explicitly mention DJI, and instead broadly talks about modular transmitters. However, it clearly cites a report on how drones can prove to be a national security risk as they can "passively map infrastructure for future targeting" at the behest of China's military industrial complex. DJI has been the most high-profile name in the debate lately, but it has repeatedly denied any security risks posed by its drone and welcomed security audits after having passed a few such evaluations in the past few years over similar concerns.

The latest move by the FCC gives it overarching powers to impose a ban, which even extends to gear already authorized to enter and sell in the US. According to the Fact Sheet released by the agency, the Equipment Authorization Program covering the radio transmitters would "provide a procedure to limit previously granted authorizations of covered equipment to prohibit the continued importation and marketing of such equipment, without limiting continued operation or use." This wouldn't impact DJI gear already owned by consumers, and any ban would be implemented on a case-by-case basis.