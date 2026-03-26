Sonos Play Goes Back To Basics, And I Think It's About Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you had to quantify the Sonos Play, you might say the new portable speaker takes us back to basics with a sprinkle of the old Sonos sparkle. On the one hand it's a (relatively) affordable entry point to multi-room home music; on the other, a Bluetooth speaker that punches above the crowd for sound quality. In fact, the Play arguably straddles Sonos' home and portable speaker ranges in the most convincing way to-date.

Sonos' embrace of battery power felt like an obvious step, when it launched the first Move in late 2019. The Roam — smaller and more affordable — brought some of that convenience (if not all the volume) to a far lower price point. Since then, though, while Sonos has replaced both speakers with second-generation versions, there's been a yawning gap between the $179 Roam 2 and the $499 Move 2.

On price alone, then, the new Sonos Play makes a lot of sense. I won't argue $299 is cheap for a portable speaker, but it's more within the realm of premium-brand options than the Move 2. It took less than one track, meanwhile, to demonstrate that the Play is far more serious as a musical speaker than the Roam 2 is.