Sonos Arc Ultra Review: Impressive On Its Own, Better As A System

The first Arc soundbar welcomed Dolby Atmos into Sonos' line-up: now, the Sonos Arc Ultra takes that audio to another level, quite literally. Slotting in as the $999 flagship of the home theater range, the Arc Ultra certainly isn't cheap, but then again it's promising to do a lot more than the average living room speaker.

As with previous Sonos home theater products, there's the potential to wirelessly add components for more bass, or rear channel sound. Arc Ultra, though, could well be sufficient as-is for many. With its improvements in Dolby Atmos performance, and its extra low-end grunt, the idea of a single soundbar that does everything, well, is closer than ever.

To deliver on that promise, there's a sizable step up in just how many amps and speakers Sonos has packed inside the Arc Ultra. Fifteen amps compared to the eleven of Arc; seven tweeters — two of which are dedicated to firing up — compared to three. Midwoofers are down in number, from eight to six, but Sonos has added a new "Sound Motion" woofer for bolstering the bass.

