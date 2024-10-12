6 Apple tvOS 18 Features You'll Want To Start Using ASAP

You know you've been there — you rewind the movie a couple of seconds back just because you missed what the character said. But then, even after returning to the exact scene, you still can't make out the words. Their voice is too muffled, the background music too loud, or you simply can't understand what they're saying. tvOS 18, fortunately, solves this issue for you with Automatic Subtitles.

Advertisement

Automatic Subtitles are exactly that — they're subtitles that automatically turn on when you do one of two actions. First is when you skip back to the previous ten to thirty seconds. Press left on your remote one time for ten seconds, twice for 20 seconds, or thrice for 30 seconds. On the scene that you land in, the subtitles will automatically pop up to help you decipher the characters' dialog. Automatic Subtitles also appear when you put the movie or show on mute. Press once on the mute button on your silver remote, or press and hold the minus button on the volume pad to mute the video playing. You should see the subtitles for the scene almost immediately. Once you turn off mute, the subtitles disappear from the screen. Subtitles also show up automatically if you're watching a show or movie that isn't in English, no need to enable it by yourself.

Advertisement

In our tests, Automatic Subtitles work system-wide, so you can enjoy this feature even while you're on Netflix or Hulu. If, however, you don't want any subtitles cluttering your screen automatically, you can turn them off from the Settings. Open Settings and go to Video and Audio. Under Automatic Subtitles, press on an option (Show for Different Languages, Show When Muted, and Show on Skip Back) to disable it.