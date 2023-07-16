How To Find Your Lost Apple TV Remote Using Your iPhone

No matter how much technology advances, we can't seem to develop a surefire way to keep our small electronics from magically misplacing themselves. People have been losing the remotes to their TVs for about as long as remotes have been around, letting them slide between the couch cushions, unconsciously bringing them to the kitchen, dropping them on the floor, and so on. Thankfully, while remotes still have a nasty habit of teleporting everywhere, it's at least a little easier to track them down now.

For instance, let's say you were to misplace the remote for your Apple TV player. You don't need to run to the Apple store to buy a new one, thank goodness — all you need to do is whip out your iPhone and activate the remote-tracking feature. With the power of iOS 17 and existing device connection features, no mischievous Apple TV remote can hide from your watchful gaze.