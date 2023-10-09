Top 5 Free Streaming Apps For Your Apple TV

YouTube is already everybody's go-to site for a variety of things, whether that's learning how to make the French dish ratatouille, watching Olivia Rodrigo's latest music video, or keeping up with the most popular content creators. However, there is actually so much more to this Apple TV app than meets the eye. Aside from the typical content you'd watch, YouTube also offers hundreds of both free and paid movies for your perusal.

You can find an excellent selection of mainstream movies, TV shows, cartoons, and animes here, from "Barbie" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" to "Extreme Cheapskates" and "Sailor Moon." The free movies and shows are ad-supported, so expect to run into a couple of commercials throughout the video. The paid ones, on the other hand, can either be bought or rented, with the rental price naturally lower than the purchase price.

YouTube's Movies & TV tab also shows you a list of primetime channels available on the platform, such as NFL, NBA, and Law&Crime Network. Clicking on any of these channels will redirect you to their official YouTube page, where you can enjoy their content.

Beyond movies and TV shows, there's a dedicated tab for News on YouTube, too. It can show you some of the latest news stories in your country, and depending on when you're watching, you might also see a host of live coverage from different news channels. It's one of the most convenient ways to stay informed about local events, especially when you don't have traditional cable TV channels.