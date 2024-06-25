What Is Dolby Atmos Music And Which Streaming Services Support It?

If you've been paying attention to the latest and greatest in headphones, speakers, and home theater systems, then one term you've probably been hearing with more regularly is "spatial audio." This refers to music mixed using newer surround sound formats, most commonly Dolby Atmos. For fans of music in surround sound, it's a major win. Occasional Blu-Ray releases aside, multichannel music more broadly had largely been dormant since DVD Audio died off in the late 2000s.

The rival SACD format managed to cling on primarily as a medium for delivering high-resolution stereo music. Not only are new albums and previously stereo-only classic albums getting remixed in the format, but some of the greatest surround sound albums ever produced have been remixed for Atmos; like Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," Rush's "Moving Pictures," and the Talking Heads' entire catalog — generally by the same production team that did the older 5.1 surround versions.

As of this writing, there are three different streaming services that offer Dolby Atmos music. For most traditional stereo music, every service's catalogs are pretty close to each other, so when you're selecting your preferred streaming service, it usually comes down to features like lossless, high resolution tracks and widespread device support. If focusing on Atmos music, this gets a little trickier, as there are some odd differences in the catalogs, and the device support can be a bit confusing. Let's take a look at who's in the mix and how they vary.