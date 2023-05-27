Here's Which Streaming Platforms The Sonos Era 300 & 100 Support For Spatial Audio

While 8K and OLED often grab headlines for premium visuals, premium audio gets less fanfare. Many music streaming platforms offer "HD" and higher-quality stereo tracks, but only a few offer studio-quality lossless audio. Even fewer streaming platforms offer true spatial audio. The term "spatial audio" was only coined in 2020, and the technology is not much older. Spatial audio is similar to surround-sound stereo, providing total 360-degree listening for tracks mixed with the technology. While spatial audio can often be found on headphones, Sonos is bringing the technology to its home speakers, starting with the Sonos Era 300.

Announced alongside the new Era 100, the Sonos Era 300 costs $449 and can fill a room with spatial audio. Sonos worked for around three years to design the hourglass-shaped speaker, specifically focusing on spatial audio as a primary feature. It uses Dolby Atmos technology and six drivers pointing in different directions to create a "three-dimensional soundstage, giving your music and movies a sense of height." By placing the speaker far enough from the wall and using Sonos' Trueplay system, a single Era 300 can fill a room with spatial audio, though only for tracks mixed that way — it won't upscale stereo tracks.

But where do you find spatial audio tracks to play? Your options are limited. Sonos only supports spatial audio on Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. Tidal has spatial audio, but Sonos can't use it — at least so far.