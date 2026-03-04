Google Pixel 10a Review: Deja-Vu On A Budget

When Google launched the Pixel 10a, people immediately started drawing parallels with the Pixel 9a. Many of the same specifications are still here including the processor, camera sensors, and the overall design. On the face of it, this seems less like a Pixel 10a, and more like a Pixel 9.5a — it's very, very similar. But the thing is, I can't fault Google for doing this.

The Pixel 9a is a delightful little phone. If you're going to copy/paste a phone into a new edition, the 9a is a solid starting point. The Pixel 10a is in the same situation as any other smartphone in the market — it's not an upgrade for people who own the last generation. Rather, it's an upgrade for people who have older hardware and are eyeing the latest and greatest.

Still, some might argue that you can pick up a Pixel 9a and get much of the same experience, while saving a little money. That is a fair point, but there are a couple of reasons why the Pixel 10a might be a more apt choice. I've been using a Pixel 10a (provided by Google for this Review) for about a week, and these are my thoughts.