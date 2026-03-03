MWC 2026 Day 2: Sports, Phones, And Automation In 3D!

Day two of MWC is in the books, and I was able to see some devices I'm very much looking forward to and others that probably could have used more time in the oven. I can assure you, if the latter is the case, I'll point it out. That said, trade shows can be for dreamers as much as they can be product showcases — no shade for shooting your shot.

There were also some impressive new phones, with offerings from Tecno and Xiaomi launching this week. I've been hands-on with both for a while now. Beyond those, AI devices, of course, are also part of the picture.

Then there's one final device that I'm particularly excited about. It's a device category that isn't exactly new to the U.S., but it's new enough that most people haven't experienced it yet, and that really needs to change. This company is trying to fix that, and if that's not enough of a teaser, I don't know what is. So, here's all the tech I saw on the second day of MWC 2026 in Barcelona.