The World's First Liquid-Cooled Smartphone Is About To Hit The Market

The RedMagic 11 Pro is set to launch in the United States on November 3rd, 2025, when it will introduce the world to some truly state-of-the-art technology. The fancy new smartphone is largely geared towards mobile gamers. It includes a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 system-on-a-chip (SoC), which is considered by many to be the world's fastest chipset for mobile devices, as well as a RedCore R4 dedicated graphics chip. However, its most innovative feature is the "world's first mass-produced liquid cooling" system, which is combined with a literal cooling fan to keep that powerful processor running efficiently.

Liquid cooling has been used in PCs for decades, though it's usually only necessary for the high-intensity processing involved in gaming and media production. Until the RedMagic 11 Pro, however, most mobile phones used neither liquid cooling nor fans. The closest that smartphones have gotten thus far is vapor chamber cooling. Because their CPUs generate less heat than personal computers, smartphones rely on passive cooling, which is when heat naturally dissipates throughout the components. That's why you might notice your phone getting warm when you run several intensive apps at once.

However, it seems mobile processors have outpaced the age of passive cooling. Currently, the fastest phones available in the United States are those with the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processors — the RedMagic 11 Pro uses the latest (the 5th generation). And now that new phones are combining such powerful processors with powerful graphics chips, liquid-cooled mobile devices are an inevitability. The RedMagic 11 Pro just happens to be the first.