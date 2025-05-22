Every PC needs some kind of cooling mechanism to transfer heat away from the processor, at which point you'll need to choose between air cooling and liquid cooling. As a PC enthusiast who builds my own systems and has advised on plenty of others, I've noticed that a lot of people go straight for water cooling simply because they've heard it's better. Thanks to the popularity and relative affordability of AIO water coolers, water cooling has become the default for many PC-building enthusiasts. Sure, it's easier than ever to simply slap a liquid cooling system on top of your CPU. There's no mucking around with tanks and pumps, and no danger of spilling cooling solution all over your expensive components. But just because something is technically better on paper doesn't automatically make it the right choice for you.

An air cooler usually consists of both a heat sink and a fan. The heat sink draws heat off the processor, and the fans then blow cool air onto the heat sink, pushing the heat toward your PC's exhaust. Meanwhile, a water cooler continuously cycles water through a loop, with a cold plate that draws heat from the processor and passes it into a pump. Water cycles through the pump to a radiator at the extremity of the PC's case, with fans that blow the heat off the radiator and out of the system. Water cooling is generally regarded as more effective, since the cycling water carries more heat away from the CPU. But not every system needs water cooling, and there are definitely valid reasons to opt out. From price and performance considerations to ease of use and noise, here's why you should think twice about water cooling your PC.

