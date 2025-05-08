What Does AIO Stand For? The Meaning Behind The Abbreviation Explained

If you've been in the market for a new computer, there's a good chance you've seen the term AIO thrown around. It can be difficult to assess what the term means, since it is extremely context-dependent. You may have encountered it when shopping for multiple different types of computers. It's especially prevalent in the world of custom-built PCs, but you may also hear it when shopping for a prebuilt system.

As it turns out, AIO, or "all-in-one," is a fairly flexible term that can refer to anything that integrates multiple parts that would usually be separate into a single product. However, with that in mind, there are two types of products you'll hear referred to as AIO: liquid PC coolers and integrated desktops. These uses of AIO should be disambiguated from other terms we won't discuss in this article like AI/O (asynchronous input/output) and artificial intelligence optimization, or various medical terms (adhesive intestinal obstruction, sounds awful — new fear unlocked). In this article, we'll break down the most common uses of the term as it relates to consumer computer hardware. Here's what you need to know.

