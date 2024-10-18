How To Choose The Right Liquid Cooling Kit For Your PC In 2024

Needs come down to how complex of a liquid-cooling system you want. If you're interested in creating an intricate labyrinth of tubes, which includes bending the pipes and ensuring the seals are tight, then you might want to go with a custom water cooler. If not, AIO is the way to go.

Custom water coolers require separate components, including å radiator, tubes, fittings, water block, fans, a reservoir, and cooling fluid. And before that, you need to choose the type of tubing, hard or soft. If that sounds like your kind of project, then a custom water loop is what you'll want. However, if that sounds like too much effort, there are all-in-one (AIO) coolers that are much easier to manage.

AIO coolers combine the radiator, pump, and fans all into a single unit with the radiator being connected to the directly to the tower. There's not much customization with an AIO other than lighting, fans, and where you mount the radiator. Fans can only be swapped out for the same size that came with the AIO. However, when you're looking for an AIO, you need to consider the size of your tower and the size of the radiator. If you have a small form factor (SFF) or a mini-tower, you'll likely only fit a single-fan AIO, which would measure 120mm or 140mm.

