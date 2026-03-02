MWC 2026 Day 1: Phones, Concepts, And One Acrobatic Robot

Today marks the first day of MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, but I've already been scurrying all over the city, finding the coolest tech at the world's largest mobile show. I'm already exhausted, but that's because I've been seeing some mind-blowing concepts along with products you can already buy or will be able to very soon. Not surprisingly, many of the first products I saw were phones and those designed to enhance phones.

It's not quite as difficult to sort out what will one day be a real product as it can be at CES. Most of the companies here are showcasing products that are available now or will be very soon. There are still some that aren't quite ready for prime time, and some others that are more of a proof of concept. I think I've got a pretty good handle on which is which.

All the same, everything I saw in the hours leading up to the show opening has been very cool in one way or another. So, without further ado, here are the most notable products I've seen in Barcelona so far.