Google's Gemini Live Can Now See What You See, But How Smart Is The AI Video Feature?

Gemini Live with camera and screen share is a clumsy name for a shocking smart feature that can use your phone's cameras or screen sharing functionality to see the world around you and answer questions in real time. The feature was first rolled out in early April to users who had either a Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25 phone, or who were subscribed to Gemini Advanced. Barely a week later — before many of those users had a chance to discover the feature — Google rolled it out to all Android users with devices capable of supporting it. The wide release demonstrates a level of confidence in the product, and, I have to say, it's warranted.

Advertisement

As one of SlashGear's resident AI experts, I've spent a lot of time using generative AI products. Among other things, I tested Gemini against ChatGPT and pitted the latter chatbot against Microsoft's Copilot derivative. Most of the time, trying to find a real use for these products is an exercise in frustration and futility. However, after spending about a week using Gemini Live with Video in my day-to-day life, I am frankly in awe. This is the advanced smartphone assistant we've dreamed of since Apple first introduced Siri over thirteen years ago.

That's not to say it's perfect. Many of the same issues persist, including AI hallucinations and confident liar syndrome. So, let's break down exactly what Gemini Live with Video can do well, what it struggles with, and why I still have some hesitations around using it despite my positive experience.

Advertisement